Police: Man commits robbery following release from jail

A man released from jail Saturday morning was arrested hours later after police say he robbed a CVS store in Myrtle Beach.
Jesse Roberts, 24, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a CVS store at 512 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
The robbery happened about 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Roberts allegedly told CVS employees he had a weapon during the incident, police said. He was arrested about an hour later, but didn’t have a weapon when he was apprehended, Crosby said.
It’s unclear if any cash or store merchandise was taken during the incident.
Roberts had been previously arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication, jail records show.
He was released on bond Saturday morning before the robbery, police said.
