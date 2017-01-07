Myrtle Beach police make arrest following store robbery

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after a CVS store was robbed Saturday morning.
The robbery happened about 11 a.m. to the CVS at 512 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach when a male suspect told employees he had a weapon then fled, Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police told WPDE.
It’s unclear if the suspect took any cash or store merchandise during the incident, and Crosby said he didn’t have a weapon when he was apprehended.
Police found the suspect and made the arrest within about an hour of the incident. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.
Get more on this story through our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE.
Comments