Police: Suspect snatches electronics, runs at Myrtle Beach T Mobile store

A man snatched merchandise from a Myrtle Beach T Mobile store and ran on Thursday, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 5 p.m. Thursday to a T Mobile store on the 300 block of Seaboard Street in reference to a shoplifting complaint.
A store employee told police he saw the suspect making inquiries about something with another employee close to where an iPad and speaker had been sitting, a report states.
The witness told police the suspect suddenly grabbed the iPad tablet and speaker, which totaled to $1,000, and ran out the front door. He fled the area in a nearby car, according to the report.
