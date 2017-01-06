Crime

January 6, 2017 10:35 AM

Georgetown County authorities say no threat at school found after ‘questionable’ email discovered

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a suspicious email between two Waccamaw High School students and found that no threat existed, according to a release.

GCSO received information on Thursday regarding a “questionable email correspondence” between two students currently enrolled at Waccamaw High School, officials said.

GCSO deputies reviewed the email’s contents, spoke with individuals directly involved, and found there was no evidence of any threats, police said, who also said their findings were shared with school officials.

“At this time, no active threats or credible information supporting a threat is available,” GCSO officials said in the release.

