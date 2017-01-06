Georgetown County authorities say no threat at school found after ‘questionable’ email discovered

2:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.6 Pause

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1