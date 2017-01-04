Myrtle Beach man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting that injured 3

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Wednesday and is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting injured three people on Thanksgiving Day at a home on White Street.
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, ATF Taskforce and the United States Marshals Task Force arrested James Anthony Chestnut in connection with the shooting, according to a release from MBPD.
Chestnut is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and firing into a dwelling.
Officers responded Nov. 24 to 923 White St. in response to a shooting incident. The subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of Chestnut as the shooter in this incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Comments