Myrtle Beach man attacked while playing Pokemon Go

A man was playing Pokemon Go on his cellphone while walking home from the hospital Tuesday evening when he was hit from behind by his boyfriend’s ex-boyfriend, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to 10th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive in reference to an assault around 8 p.m. Officers found a man standing in the roadway, bleeding, the report said.
The man told police he had been at the hospital for chest pains earlier in the day and was walking home, using his phone to hunt mythical creatures in the game, when he heard footsteps coming from behind him, according to the report. That’s when the man attacked him, he told police in the report, saying the man punched him in the back of his head.
The victim turned around and was met with another punch that made his glasses fall off, according to the report. The man continued to attack him, punching him in the face and stomach as he fell to the ground where the man kicked him in the back, the report stated.
When he looked up, his assailant was running down the road, the man told police.
Right after the incident, the victim’s boyfriend told police he had received messages from the attacker, who was using a fake Facebook account, bragging about the assault. The man asked “if the beating was good enough” and said, “I won, I am going back to finish that boy can’t fight,” according to the report.
The victim told police he has had an “ongoing issue” with the guy for the past couple of months.
Police requested a warrant for 23-year-old Mike Mayne, charging him with simple assault.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments