Man wanted in connection to New Year’s Day shooting in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Wednesday they are seeking a 21-year-old man in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting.
Deputies responded to a parking lot at 436 Riverview Drive at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. Individuals on scene told officers they heard multiple gunshots and observed multiple vehicles fleeing the scene, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.
A witness told deputies that an individual had been struck in one of the lower extremities and was taken to the hospital in a private motor vehicle of a helpful bystander, according to the release.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which continues to investigate the shooting.
GCSO deputies said they are seeking Raekwon Shaheed Jarrell Grant in connection with the shooting.
Grant is a black male and is approximately 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and has a dark complexion, authorities said.
He is wanted in connection with one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and warrants have been issued for his arrest, officials said.
Grant should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information can contact the GCSO.
Anonymous tips about the incident can be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by a message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
