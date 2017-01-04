Georgetown County deputies seek help finding missing dirt bike

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Yamaha dirt bike.
Deputies were notified of a dirt bike missing from 74 Gambel Ave. in the Andrews section of Georgetown County around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to a release from GCSO.
The motorcycle is described as a 2004 Yamaha, predominantly blue in color, labeled with the number 98. A victim reported last seeing the motorcycle at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the release.
Anyone who has any information regarding the stolen motorcycle or this incident is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101.
Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip by texting 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone with the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the tip. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
