Myrtle Beach police looking for suspect after $500 worth of steak, shrimp taken in break-in

Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose image was captured by restaurant security cameras during a business burglary back in October, according to authorities.
Police released images of a man they are seeking to identify on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
On Oct. 23, Myrtle Beach police were called to Shiver Me Pinchers at 812 S. Kings Highway in reference to a burglary that happened the day before. A 53-year-old male employee told authorities he heard a noise during the early morning while the restaurant was closed then later discovered about $500 in steak and shrimp had been taken, according to a police report.
Police said the suspect entered the business eight different times during the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Detective Eddy with the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1903.
