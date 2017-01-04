Myrtle Beach police looking for man in connection with October home burglary

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man in connection with a home burglary reported back in October.
Police released a photo of a person wanted in connection with the incident on the department’s Facebook page along with a plea for anyone with information to contact Detective Eddy at 843-918-1903.
A 28-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police that his home security system captured images of a male suspect peering into his garage on Oct. 19, according to a police report.
The suspect left then came back nearly two hours later and allegedly took a plastic chainsaw case containing a purple and green Poulan chainsaw, valued at $150, that leaks oil, the victim told police.
The victim said he removed all valuables from his garage and hung who pictures of the suspect from his security system. He said the next night his security system again picked up images of the same suspect approaching his garage with a flashlight and plastic bag, police said.
The suspect fled after seeing the images of himself hanging on the wall, according to the report.
