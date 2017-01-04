Social media scare prompts Horry County police to investigate possible danger at school

On Tuesday night, Horry County police began investigating an alleged threat over social media about a shooting happening at St. James High School, and police concluded there was no actual threat.
Police were alerted a threat to “shoot-up” the school was made online, and officers and detectives began investigating, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police.
Authorities concluded the threat didn’t occur, and the student believed to have made the threat was cleared of involvement. The social media scare is believed to have been caused by a third party who overheard a conversation and may have taken it out of context, according to Denis.
“There were several versions of this alleged threat posted on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat (and possibly other formats) and all were found to have no credibility,” said Denis in the release. “HCPD worked hand-in-hand with Horry County School District officials during this event and additional officers were present at the school this morning to make parents and students feel safe. The safety of our community, and especially our children, will always be our number one priority.”
