Three charged in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

Three women were recently arrested in connection with prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Stacy Lorraine Eubanks, 39, was arrested during the early morning hours of Wednesday in the Third Avenue South area in connection with prostitution, records show.
Julie Anne Perritt, 44, and Savannah Gabrielle Brawn, 19, were each arrested Tuesday night and charged with prostitution, according to online jail records.
Perritt was arrested along Yaupon Drive and Brawn was arrested near Flagg Street and Second Avenue North, police said.
Myrtle Beach police arrested twelve people in connection with prostitution charges over the weekend.
Comments