Georgetown parking lot shooting sends one to hospital

Deputies of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in a Georgetown parking lot that sent one person to the hospital early New Year’s day.
Deputies responded to a parking lot at 436 Riverview Drive at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. Individuals on scene told officers they heard multiple gunshots and observed multiple vehicles fleeing the scene, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.
A witness told deputies that an individual had been struck in one of the lower extremities and was taken to the hospital in a private motor vehicle of a helpful bystander, according to the release.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which continues to investigate the shooting.
Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available, the release stated.
Anonymous tips about the incident can be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by a message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
