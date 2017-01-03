Myrtle Beach man faces attempted murder charge in Socastee shooting

Horry County Police have charged a Myrtle Beach man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Sun Up Bar in Socastee in September 2016.
Jermaine Horsley, who was arrested over the weekend, faces charges in connection with the shooting, which took place at the bar at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 23.
The victim told police they arrived at the bar to meet a friend when Horsley approached their vehicle with a handgun and began to bang on the window. When the victims tried to drive off, Horsley fired a shot into the vehicle, according to a police report.
