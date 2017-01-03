Woman goes to ground to foil would-be purse snatcher, but loses wallet

A woman was willing to get dirty to keep a would-be robber from taking her purse in Myrtle Beach.
The victim told police she was heading toward the elevator of her apartment on South Ocean Boulevard when a man ran past her and began pushing buttons rapidly. When she approached the elevator, the man grabbed hold of her purse to try and take it off her shoulder.
The woman told police she wrestled with the suspect, described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, about 5-foot-5 who was skinny and wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and pants and a purple knit hat.
During the scuffle, the strap to the purse broke and the victim’s wallet fell to the ground. The woman and suspect both dove after the wallet, but the male suspect was able to get it and run toward 14th Avenue South.
The woman said she lost her California driver’s license, a bank card and a credit card, both of which she immediately canceled.
Myrtle Beach police have a suspect in the case they are pursuing.
Comments