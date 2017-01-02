Conway police need help identifying suspect in ATM fraud

The Conway Police Department is investigating a case of fraud that happened before Christmas.
The department opened an investigation of a transaction that occurred at an ATM at the BBT branch on U.S. 501 in Conway.
The suspect used a fraudulent card at the ATM to make a transaction. Photographs of the suspect were obtained and the department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the subjects in the photographs is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
