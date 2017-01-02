Elderly man reports being robbed by masked gunman in Myrtle Beach

An elderly man told police he was walking up the stairs to a unit at the Seaside Plaza on Flagg Street Sunday night when a masked gunman approached him.
He said the man pointed a small black handgun at him and demanded all of his money, according to a police report. The man told police he complied with the robber’s demands and the suspect fled the scene on foot with $400 in stolen cash.
Police were called to the Seaside Plaza at 707 Flagg Street at 11:46 p.m. and checked nearby surveillance footage to try to find the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene traveling south on Flagg Street, according to the report.
The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old white man, standing about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds and wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a red face cover that masked the bottom portion of his face. The man told police the suspect also had what appeared to be a tattoo on the knuckles of his right hand, according to the report.
The case remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments