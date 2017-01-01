Crime

January 1, 2017 3:38 PM

He made rude comments to his wife, so he hit him, man tells police

From staff reports

A man was arrested late Sunday night after a security guard told police he punched a man in the bathroom of Crocodile Rocks at Broadway at the Beach.

Ryan Jon Strickland, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and battery after Myrtle Beach police were called to the club around 10:30 p.m.

Strickland told police the man was making rude comments to his wife and he confronted him in the bathroom where the man made another comment so he punched him in the face, according to an incident report.

The officer followed up at the hospital with the man, who had suffered a nasal fracture of the nose and a depressed sinus, according to the report.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos