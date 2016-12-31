Charlotte, N.C. murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Friday night who is wanted in connection with the murder of a Charlotte, N.C. woman, who had been placed in the trunk of a car.
Humberto Alvarez Mendoza , 44, was arrested Friday evening by Myrtle Beach police and charged with being a fugitive out of North Carolina, according to a police report.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Mendoza after finding Nia Hantzopoulos’s body on Tuesday, according to the associated press and WPDE.
Prior to her discovery, Hantzopoulos was last seen two weeks ago and was reported missing by her husband, the associated press reports.
A search warrant states Mendoza asked his roommate to help him load object shrouded in a white sheet into an unfamiliar vehicle, and Mendoza said it was a deer, but the roommate told officers the object was heavier and not deer-shaped, according to the AP.
Mendoza’s roommate also reported seeing a possible blood stain on the carpet of Mendoza’s bedroom in Pineville, N.C., according to police documents.
The Associated Press and our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE contributed to this report.
