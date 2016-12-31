Twelve arrested in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

Twelve people were arrested Friday by Myrtle Beach police in connection with prostitution charges, according to jail records.
The arrests were made Friday evening in the Yaupon Drive area, records show.
According to Myrtle Beach Jail records, those arrested and charged in connection with prostitution were:
Gary Cornelius Jordan, 38, Williams Thomas Riley, 33, Devon Sylvester Williams, 30, Michael Anthony Williams, 43, Ernie Bruce Karner, 76, Charles A. Newsom, 76, Mark S. Robbins, 68, Paulino Gomez, 31, Thomas D. Mcconnell, 85, Makhmud Dusmatov, 31.
Riley was also charged with possession of marijuana, according to online jail records.
Pamela Jeanette Hoffman, 45, and Chelsea Dominque Colangelo-tola, 24, were each charged with loitering for the purposes of prostitution, jail records show.
Police reports describing details of the arrests were not immediately available. The Myrtle Beach police have performed several undercover operations in the Yaupon Drive area since late November.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
