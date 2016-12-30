Teen arrested following home shot in Green Sea area

One teen was recently arrested and another remains at large after a home was shot at in the Green Sea area earlier this month.
Malik Alan Crawford, 19, of Loris is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, authorities said. He was arrested Wednesday and released on $2,500 bond Thursday, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Horry County officers were called about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 to a home on the 5000 block of S.C. 9 in the Green Sea area in reference to a possible shooting.
Police spoke with a 38-year-old female victim who said that Crawford and another suspect knocked on her door looking for someone, and the victim said the person they were asking about wasn’t there, according to the report.
The suspects then moved to the victim’s yard, the report states.
The victim said she saw the person the suspects were asking about leave the home through the front door. She told police moments later she heard gunshots, according to the report.
The victim said another person in the home, who was near the door at the time, fell over a space heater, and the victim feared he had been shot.
The victim said the two suspects and the person they were asking about left the area before police arrived, according to the report.
The person in the home the victim feared was injured was taken to the hospital for a dislocated shoulder, and he didn’t give police any information about the incident, authorities said.
Police said they found three shell casings in the front yard, and a projectile lodged in the home’s siding, the report states.
Officers also said they discovered a hole in the home’s door jam and recovered a projectile inside.
Police have a warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old male in connection with incident.
