Three arrested in connection with attempted murder, kidnapping in Myrtle Beach

One woman and two men were arrested in connection with attempted murder and kidnapping Thursday in Myrtle Beach.
Nina Gabriella Casias, 26, Rayshawn Jermaine Epps, 34, and Jacquan Dontari Fulton, 29, were each booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail Thursday afternoon, records show.
The charges stem from an incident reported by a 51-year-old man on Wednesday night at an Ocean Boulevard hotel.
Police met with a 51-year-old male complainant who said the 22-year-old female victim called him about 10 p.m. and said “help” then disconnected, the report states.
The man told police he didn’t know where the victim was and said he dropped her off earlier and was supposed to pick her back up, authorities said.
While speaking to the complainant, police tried to call a possible witness. The male witness authorities spoke with stated the victim was with him at his hotel room on the 1300 block of Yaupon Drive, the report says.
Police went to the hotel and met with the victim who needed EMS and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The report does not state the nature of the victim’s injuries outside of classifying the incident as an aggravated assault. The report also lists a Kings Highway gas station as being the incident location.
Police followed the victim to the hospital, and detectives were also alerted, began investigating, and a search warrant was obtained for a South Ocean Boulevard hotel room.
Krystle La Trice Motley, 31, was also arrested Thursday in connection with the incident and charged with giving false information and accessory after the fact of a felony, records show.
The group remained jailed Friday morning.
Comments