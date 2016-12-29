Myrtle Beach police investigate possible kidnapping

A 22-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after Myrtle Beach police were called about her possibly being kidnapped.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a hotel on South Ocean Boulevard in reference to a possible kidnapping, according to an incident report.
Police met with a 51-year-old male complainant who said the victim called him about 10:30 p.m. and said “help” then disconnected, the report states.
The man told police he didn’t know where the victim was and said he dropped her off earlier and was supposed to pick her back up, authorities said.
While speaking to the complainant, police tried to call a possible witness. The male witness authorities spoke with stated the victim was with him at his hotel room on the 1300 block of Yaupon Drive, the report says.
Police went to the hotel and met with the victim who needed EMS and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The report does not state the nature of the victim’s injuries outside of classifying the incident as an aggravated assault. The report also lists a Kings Highway gas station as being the incident location.
Police followed the victim to the hospital, and detectives were also alerted, began investigating, and a search warrant was obtained for a South Ocean Boulevard hotel room.
Authorities noted that they would be getting arrest warrants for the offenders, and five people are listed as suspects in the report.
Police concluded the report stating that the investigation was ongoing.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
