Crime

December 29, 2016 11:38 AM

Conway police searching for man with cloned credit card

From staff reports

Conway police are investigating a report of credit card fraud at Wal-Mart where a man allegedly used a cloned credit card to buy merchandise.

Officers of the Conway Police Department were called to Wal-Mart at 2709-A Church Street on Nov. 27, according to a Thursday release from the department.

Police say a woman had her credit card in her possession, but a suspect appeared to have used a cloned credit card with her financial information to make fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man pictured in surveillance footage is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos