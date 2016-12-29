Conway police investigating early morning shooting

A man was shot early Thursday morning in the Conway area.
Conway police said the shooting happened inside a home on the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue, according to WMBF news.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m, and one man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the foot, WMBF states.
Investigators were called to the scene to determine the motive for the shooting, but no suspects had been identified.
More information will be released as soon as it is provided. Please check back for story updates.
