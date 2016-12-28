Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office looking for alleged shoplifter

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly stole about $200 worth of meat from a Pawleys Island grocery store on Tuesday.
GCSO released surveillance photos on their Facebook page of a woman who they say took about $200 worth of meat from Lowes Foods store at 9160 Ocean Highway 17 in Pawleys Island.
The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect removed items from the store and left and without paying for them in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the individual can call to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office 843-546-5101.
