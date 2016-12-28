Crime

December 28, 2016 12:24 PM

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office looking for alleged shoplifter

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly stole about $200 worth of meat from a Pawleys Island grocery store on Tuesday.

GCSO released surveillance photos on their Facebook page of a woman who they say took about $200 worth of meat from Lowes Foods store at 9160 Ocean Highway 17 in Pawleys Island.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect removed items from the store and left and without paying for them in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the individual can call to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office 843-546-5101.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos