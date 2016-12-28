Crime

December 28, 2016 8:52 AM

Loris man arrested in connection with Christmas murder

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A 50-year-old Loris man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man on Christmas night in the Loris area.

Darrell D. Doctor of Loris died at the scene around 11:25 p.m. Christmas night from a shot to the head, Tony Hendrick, deputy coroner with the Horry Coroner’s Office, said.

Horry County police were called about the incident around 11:30 p.m. to Kennedy Street in the Loris area, and Roger Dale Grate was arrested on Monday, police said.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Grate remains jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos