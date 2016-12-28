Loris man arrested in connection with Christmas murder

A 50-year-old Loris man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man on Christmas night in the Loris area.
Darrell D. Doctor of Loris died at the scene around 11:25 p.m. Christmas night from a shot to the head, Tony Hendrick, deputy coroner with the Horry Coroner’s Office, said.
Horry County police were called about the incident around 11:30 p.m. to Kennedy Street in the Loris area, and Roger Dale Grate was arrested on Monday, police said.
He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Grate remains jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
