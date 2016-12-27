Girl killed in local hunting accident identified

The 11-year-old girl killed during a hunting accident the day after Christmas has been identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office as Anna Grace Cook of Andrews, S.C.
Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe said the cause of death was massive head trauma due to a gunshot wound.
The girl is reportedly the only person involved in the Monday afternoon accident near Andrews, which is still under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources.
