Update: Coroner identifies Christmas Day murder victim

A murder was reported in the Loris area in Horry County on Christmas Day, according to online police records.
Darrell D. Doctor, 40, of Loris, died at the scene around 11:25 p.m. on Christmas from a gun shot wound to the head, Tony Hendrick, deputy coroner with the Horry Coroner’s Office said.
Horry County police were called about the incident around 11:30 p.m. to Kennedy Street in the Loris area, but no further details have been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by Horry County police, Hendrick said.
More information will be provided as soon as it is released. Please check back for story updates.
