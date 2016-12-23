Animal shelter director resigns after arrest on domestic violence charge

The director of Horry County’s Animal Care Center was arrested early Friday morning on domestic abuse charges and released on bond shortly before noon.
Garry Gerald Gause, 57, is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the jail.
County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the county does not comment on personnel issues, but said that Gause had resigned from his position Friday.
Gause, who is the director of the animal shelter operated by the county, was released on a $2,500 bond.
No other details were available, pending the release of Gause’s arrest report.
