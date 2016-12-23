Police: Wanted couple arrested during traffic stop

A Loris couple wanted since September by North Myrtle Beach police in connection with crimes was arrested by Horry County police Wednesday, authorities said.
Maurice Delvon Isaiah, 35, and Kimaysh Taylor Liles, 24, were being sought by North Myrtle Beach police on charges of breaking-and-entering vehicles, financial transaction card theft, and petty larceny, authorities said back in September.
Isaiah and Liles allegedly broke into a car parked at the 17th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 1, stole a purse from the car and then used a debit card from the purse to purchase items at a Wal-Mart, according to police.
On Wednesday, Horry County police conducted a traffic stop on Barnhill Road, off S.C. 308 near the Aynor area, and detained Isaiah and Liles, who now face more charges, according to a release from Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD.
Isaiah is now charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, and giving false information to police, Denis said.
Liles is now charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and giving false information to police, according to Denis.
They were each taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Isaiah is being held on $3,507.50, and Liles is being jailed on $1,839 bond, jail records show.
