Horry police seek man after harrassing phone calls

Horry County Police are searching for Jeffrey Stephens, 58, on a first degree harassment charge and a second degree malicious damage charge, according to Lt. Randall Ghent.
“At this time his location is unknown and the HCPD is requesting additional help from the community to locate this individual,” Ghent wrote in an email to press. “His last know[n] location was around the [U.S. 501] and Waterway area and may not have a permanent address. It is our understanding that his means of travel may be a moped.”
An alleged victim of Stephens has received scores of calls and text messages, in addition to several voicemails, according to multiple reports filed with county police.
On Oct. 1, police were dispatched to the Boathouse at 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd. and met a woman who said an employee from a former job was harassing her.
“The suspect constantly stated that he ‘Loved her’ and she was ‘everything to him,’” According to the report from the beginning of October.
As police attempted to contact Stephens, the victim texted him to stop contacting her, and he texted back, asking if he was in trouble.
In a Nov. 30 report, the same unnamed victim said the man had been spotted outside the Boathouse spray painting “I love you” in the parking lot.
Four other times in December, the victim told police that Stephens was continuing to contact her by text, voicemail and phone call.
Police hold prior second degree harassment and malicious damage charges against Stephens, Ghent said.
Comments