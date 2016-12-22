Update: Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

A 25-year-old Myrtle Beach man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday evening under a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to online jail records, Austin Charles Sluss is accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 11. He was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The Horry County Police Department took the initial complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 28.
Police say the incident occurred in the Aynor section of Horry County and that the alleged incident involved a 4-year-old victim, who advised her parents she had been assaulted.
