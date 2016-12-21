Crime

December 21, 2016 6:57 AM

Horry County police search for man in connection with underage criminal sexual conduct

By Elizabeth Townsend

A 25-year-old man is being sought by Horry County police detectives in connection with a sex crime involving a minor, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Police are searching for Austin Charles Sluss in connection with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and authorities do have a warrant for his arrest, the post states.

Sluss is a white male who stands about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call local law enforcement or the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.

