He had only been out of jail 2 months before police again arrested him for possessing cocaine

Two months after he was released from serving a sentence for drug distribution, Eric Lamar Gudger was back on the police’s radar.
The 37-year-old was charged Tuesday with simple possession of marijuana. And the threat of another warrant for trafficking cocaine loomed on the horizon after police say they found 26.9 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash in his hotel room. Gudger was back in jail by Wednesday morning.
Myrtle Beach police responded to an anonymous tip that Gudger was selling drugs in room 319 of the Super 8 Hotel at 3450 U.S. 17 Bypass.
Police checked with management and learned that Gudger was there, but he was staying in room 513. Officers were given a key card.
Police reported smelling “burnt marijuana” coming from the room as Officer Austin Cox knocked on the door.
Gudger opened the door, “became very nervous and abruptly turned to go back into the room,” Cox reported. The officer redirected him to the hallway.
The police asked Aisha Gudger, 34, to come out of the room into the hallway as well, as officers entered the room to perform a protective sweep, according to an incident report.
“While conducting the sweep, I physically observed one plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, as well as multiple zippered plastic bags containing a white rock substance,” Cox noted in the report. Officers obtained a search warrant and placed the Gudgers into custody.
Inside the room, officers found a “hinged lockbox” with 108 small green zippered bags that contained a white rock substance, which tested positive for cocaine, according to the report. A total of $2,369 in cash was found in the box along with the drugs.
Police also discovered a black digital scale, a marijuana grinder, a silver digital scale and a plastic bag containing a “green leafy substance” that tested positive for THC, a primary intoxicant in marijuana. A glass measuring cup with a white powder residue that tested positive for cocaine was found in the room safe and multiple zippered bags were collected from the dwelling, according to the report.
Police seized the drugs, paraphernalia, a $20 counterfeit bill found in the room, cash from the safe and another $2,038 from Aisha Gudger’s belongings as evidence, according to the report.
Officers also bagged Eric Gudger’s cellphone, which Cox reported rang a total of 84 times, while police searched the room.
Eric and Aisha Gudger were each cited for simple possession of marijuana, according to the report.
The Gudgers are also expected to be charged with trafficking cocaine base.
Eric Gudger was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing cocaine on Feb. 12. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He was released on July 24, after serving 33 days of his sentence.
A day after his 90-day sentence would have ended he was arrested for the new drug charges in Myrtle Beach.
Emily Weaver
