Gunman asked Loris store clerk to open register, report says

A man allegedly entered a Loris Dollar General Store armed with a handgun and asked a clerk to open the store register, accoridng to an Horry County police report.
Officers were called about 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Dollar General on S.C. 701 in Loris in regards to an armed robbery, police said.
Loris police officers were on scene, searching the immediate area, while Horry County police interviewed workers and witnesses.
Witnesses told police a man entered the store with a gun in hand and told him and a friend to get on the ground and demanded money from a store clerk, the report states.
The store clerk told authorities the alleged gunman came through the door and told her to open the register, police said. The suspect fled the store on foot.
Police spoke with a second store clerk who said she was in the office and on the phone with a manager during the incident, and was afraid to make any noise to alert the suspect to her presence, officers said.
Authorities reviewed video footage and said it revealed the suspect enter the store with a handgun.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
