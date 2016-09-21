Woman battles suspect for purse, but loses, police said

A 38-year-old woman fought to hang on to her purse as a man tugged at it.
The victim told police the male suspect managed to take her bag from her, and she chased after him, but he fled in a black vehicle, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Authorities were called about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard in reference to a strong arm robbery.
The victim told police the suspect knocked on her door saying he wanted to rent a room, and she told him to go downstairs to the office for that.
The suspect then asked her if he could use her phone and she told him she didn’t have a phone, police said.
The suspect then allegedly reached for her purse and tried to rip it off her arm, according to the report.
The victim said she fought to keep her purse and chased after the suspect when he ripped it from her.
The victim said she didn’t see the license plate of the vehicle the suspect got into. A witness on the scene told police she was on her hotel balcony when she heard the a woman shouting for help.
She told police she saw a man grab the victim’s purse and jump into a black sports utility vehicle.
The victim’s purse contained $180, a cellphone, and phone charger, along with her belongings, the report states.
Police noted the incident was under further investigation in the report.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
