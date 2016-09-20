Man charged with murder after two years on the lam

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in 2014 was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon after nearly two years on the lam.
Pierre Alexander Haile, 20, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with murder in the Oct. 18, 2014 shooting death of 34-year-old Stephen Robert Skinner.
Haile was located in Maryland and was sent back to Horry County, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Skinner was found lying face up outside of an apartment at 1211 Cherokee Street in Myrtle Beach at 2:42 a.m., dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Blood was coming from Skinner’s chest, according to a 2014 police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
