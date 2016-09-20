Police investigate Carolina Forest area shooting

A man drove to a nearby gas station after being shot at while leaving a Carolina Forest neighborhood when he noticed his tire was starting to deflate.
Horry County officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of Stoney Falls Boulevard in Carolina Forest where a woman told police she heard gunshots ring out after meeting with her 21-year-old friend.
The woman said she was meeting the 21-year-old man because he was bringing her cigarettes. When they parted ways, she heard several gunshots, according to a police report.
She said she ran for safety and took cover behind a nearby home. She then called the 21-year-old victim who told her he was at a Scotchman gas station and his car had been shot, police said.
An Horry County police officer met with the victim at the gas station, and he told police he was shot at while leaving the Stoney Falls Boulevard area and pulled into the gas station when he noticed his tire flattening.
He told police he didn’t have issues with anybody. He had one bullet hole in the rear driver’s door and marks indicating a bullet traveled through his tire and its rim, authorities said.
Police also combed the Stoney Falls Boulevard area for a crime scene and discovered six spent shell casings in a bushy area.
A security company was able to review cameras at the incident location and said the video was dark and difficult to see.
On Monday, police responded to Whetstone Lane, off Stoney Falls Boulevard within the same neighborhood, and said that the same woman who reported the incident the night before came walking by his house with two men, according to the report.
The man told police he was trying to back out of his driveway when they began yelling and cursing at him. He told police they were talking about assaulting and shooting him, the report states.
He said he didn’t see any weapons and they didn’t hurt him, but he was concerned because of the same woman being involved in a shooting and hiding behind his house the night before, police said.
Authorities canvassed the area, but didn’t find the group.
