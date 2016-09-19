Myrtle Beach police investigating second shooting in three days

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a second shooting that sent two men to local hospitals over the past three days.
Officers were called to Conway Medical Center around 5 a.m. Monday to meet with the victim of a reported shooting that occurred near 495 27th Ave. N. and North Kings Highway.
The 26-year-old man was being treated for his injuries when officers arrived and spoke to a witness, according to an incident report.
Myrtle Beach police were called to Grand Strand Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to speak to a victim of another reported shooting.
The 21-year-old male was allegedly shot in a parking lot at an apartment on Cedar Street Saturday, according to an incident report.
Twenty-four-year-old Santana Lemonte Glover was listed as a suspect on the report.
Both shootings remained under investigation Monday.
No further information on the shootings were available Monday.
