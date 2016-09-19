Investigators probe ‘suspicious’ fire at Pacific Warehouse

A “suspicious” fire outside of the Pacific Warehouse sparked the attention of investigators early Monday morning.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the warehouse at 1580 Stockholder Ave. around 6 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Then, firefighters alerted dispatch to send the police.
Officer L.R. Cooper said he met with the battalion chief, who reported the “fire was suspicious” and said it had started between an outdoor container and the building, according to an incident report.
Employees next door told police they had seen homeless people sleeping in the area.
Lt. John Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that the fire remains under investigation. No major damages to the building were reported.
