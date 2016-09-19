Conway police charge two in AT&T armed robbery

Employees at an AT&T store in Conway told police two suspects entered the store armed with handguns and stole a “large amount of items” on Friday morning.
Conway police were called to the 2676 Church Street store at 11 a.m. for an armed robbery complaint. Three employees told officers they were held up by two armed suspects who fled the store with several items, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.
With help from witnesses and victims, officers said their investigation led them to charge 23-year-old Jacody Gunter and 20-year-old Mi’don Holloway, both of Florence, with armed robbery. The two were arrested Friday evening.
Gunter was also charged with three counts of kidnapping, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, third-degree assault and battery and second-degree burglary. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of $66,000 bonds.
Holloway was being held at the Detention Center under a $20,000 bond. She was released Monday morning after posting bail.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and officers ask that anyone with information on the robbery call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
