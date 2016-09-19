Officer smells marijuana, finds fugitive

A man wanted in Charlotte, N.C., on a larceny charge was arrested Sunday evening after Myrtle Beach police removed a handgun and loaded magazine from his vehicle.
Officer J. Camacho was conducting a routine patrol around the area of 1101 Mr. Joe White Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. when he noticed two people in a vehicle parked at an abandoned convenience store, according to a police report. Camacho said he asked to search the vehicle after he smelled a faint odor of marijuana coming from its interior.
Robert Alphonso Marsh, 25, advised Camacho he had a gun in the back of his car and a criminal records check revealed Marsh was wanted, according to the report.
Marsh was arrested on a fugitive warrant and was cited for the unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Marsh had no prior criminal convictions that would have prohibited him from possessing the firearm, police noted in the report.
