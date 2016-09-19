County lawyer backs off court request to name women suing police

Several women suing the Horry County Police Department and former Detective Allen Large on sexual abuse related issues will not be forced to disclose their identity.
Lawyer Samuel Arthur, representing the county and police department, dropped their request during a court hearing Monday morning.
The county asked the court this summer for the hearing, so they could ask that an earlier court order protecting the names of the four women be vacated.
Arthur declined after the hearing to state why the county decided not to pursue the matter.
“I’m not going to comment on my decision-making process,” Arthur said.
The court was also asked Monday by lawyers representing the women identified only as Jane Does to force the county police department to turn over personnel records of two other former police officers — one of whom, Todd Cox, was indicted along with Large by a grand jury last week on unrelated charges.
James B. Moore, representing the Jane Does, also asked for the personnel records of former officer Christopher Peterson, who he said was dismissed a week after Large was fired last summer.
