Suspect covered victim’s mouth as she shouted while he took her purse, police said

A 70-year-old woman told police Thursday the man who reached into her car to grab her purse covered her mouth as she shouted to muffle her screams.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Thursday to business on the 400 block of 79th Avenue North in reference to a strong arm robbery.
Police met with the 70-year-old female victim who was sitting in her car. She told police she got to the parking lot about 10:30 a.m. and waited in her car while her husband attended an appointment nearby, according to a report.
About an hour later, the victim was still seated in her car reading a book with the driver-side window down when a man approached the vehicle and demanded her purse, police said.
The victim begin to scream as the suspect reached into the vehicle then covered her mouth and grabbed her purse, the report states.
Her purse contained $100, debit and credit cards, her driver’s license, and a set of keys, she told police.
After taking the victim’s purse, the suspect walked over to a waiting vehicle two parking spaces away from the victim’s car and left the area, driving through the parking lot in a red, older model, four-door vehicle, authorities said.
Crime scene investigators and detectives were called, and police noted the incident was under further investigation in the report.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
