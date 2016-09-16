Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at Myrtle Beach store

Back in August, a woman ran from a Myrtle Beach store screaming for help after a man allegedly shoved her back inside a dressing room and exposed himself to her.
On Thursday, Larry Eugene Smith, 45, was charged with kidnapping and two counts of sexual exposure in connection with the incident, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Officers were called about noon Aug. 14 to a store on the 4800 block of N. Kings Highway in reference to an assault.
A victim, whose age was not listed, told authorities that Smith entered the store and told her he was shopping for his wife then asked her to try on a dress because she was about the same size as his wife, police said.
She told him she would place the dress over her clothes and he was fine with that, the report says. She grabbed the dress and headed into a dressing room. She told police she then saw the curtain open through the mirror and when she looked Smith was standing in the doorway, authorities said.
She stated he was standing in the doorway exposing himself to her while fondling himself, according to the report.
She then went to run out of the dressing room, but he allegedly pushed her back inside and stood more in the doorway, the report states.
She tried to run past him again and got by him, police said. She ran out of the shop’s front door, screaming for help.
Smith then got into a dark red, four-door vehicle and left the area, authorities said.
The victim said when the suspect ran out he was making comments about her trying to get naked and take off her clothes, according to the report.
A witness stated he saw the suspect yelling, but couldn’t make out what the suspect was saying, the report states.
The witness saw him leave in the dark red, four-door vehicle and took a picture of it.
