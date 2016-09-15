Drugs, guns, $80K in cash netted in Loris-area bust

A recent drug bust netted cocaine, crack, pills, guns, more than $80,000, and two arrests, according to a release from Horry County police.
On Sept. 7, the ATF Violent Crime/ Gang Task Force, made up of members from ATF, Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, executed a joint operation in the Loris section of Horry County along with the Horry County Police Department of Narcotics unit and Horry County Police Street crimes unit, according to the release.
Authorities seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, more than 70 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of pills, three firearms, one of which was reportedly stolen, and more $80,000 in cash, police said.
Emmanual Bellamy and Jamell Bellamy were arrested in connection with the incident, authorities said.
Emmanual Bellamy is charged with: three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of stolen handgun, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute schedule I - V drug, according to the release.
Jamell Bellamy is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of stolen handgun, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, police said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
