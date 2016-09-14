Two charged with prostitution in connection with actions in Myrtle Beach alley

A man and woman were charged with prostitution Tuesday after police allegedly witnessed them engaging in a sexual act in a Myrtle Beach alley, according to a police report.
Ali Budak, 23, and Darlene Fry, 48, were each charged with prostitution, first offense, jail records show.
While on bicycle patrol Tuesday morning in the area of Ninth Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, a Myrtle Beach investigating officer said they saw Budak pedaling on a bicycle on Ocean Boulevard, authorities said.
When Budak reached the 900th block of North Ocean Boulevard, he stopped to speak to a woman standing in front of a business, police said.
After a brief conversation, the pair moved into a nearby alley. The patrolling officer flagged down another policeman in the area, and the suspects were discovered in a corner against a fence, according to the report.
Budak was standing with his back to the alley and Fry was allegedly performing a sexual act with him, the report states.
Once the suspects saw police, they quickly stopped what they were doing and tried to explain their actions, authorities said.
Fry initially told police her actions with Budak weren’t illegal, but then said she agreed to perform a sexual act for $20, the report says.
Police said Budak seemed confused by the situation and had difficulty understanding because of a language barrier, and said he didn’t realize what he was doing was illegal.
The two were taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail for booking.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
