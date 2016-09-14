Conway man wanted in connection with bait shop burglary surrenders

A man wanted in connection with burglary at a Conway-area bait shop surrendered to police Tuesday night, authorities said.
Police responded Sunday to Stalvey Bait Shop at 1609 4th Ave. in Conway in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered there were signs of a forced entry to the business and several items had been stolen, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.
Police identified 37-year-old David Mitchell of Conway as a suspect and warrants were obtained charging Mitchell with burglary, according to the release.
Mitchell surrendered to police Tuesday night, according to Lt. Selena Small with Conway police, and he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond had not been set by Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
