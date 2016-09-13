Conway police seeking burglary suspect accused of robbing bait shop

Conway police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Stalvey Bait Shop on Sunday.
Police responded to the store at 1609 4th Ave. in Conway in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered there were signs of a forced entry to the business and several items had been stolen, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.
Police identified 37-year-old David Mitchell of Conway as a suspect and warrants were obtained charging Mitchell with burglary, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information about Mitchell or his whereabouts to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or their local police department.
Mitchell is described as a 5-foot-6-inch male, weighing 155 pounds. His last known address was on 9th Avenue in Conway, according to police.
